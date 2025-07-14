Transfers go-ahead approved for 447

Transfer to a more suitable council house has been approved for 447 households in the Tallaght area.

The approval has been granted on various grounds, such as medical, overcrowding and downsizing.

At the Tallaght Area Meeting last week, Councillor Dermot Richardson (Ind) inquired on average waiting times for families who are waiting to be transferred.

According to South Dublin County Council’s data, the current average waiting time for a transfer to alternative accommodation is four years.