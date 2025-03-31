Five local artists celebrate creativity without barriers

LOCAL artists proudly showcase their artwork at the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) as part of the CA Collective Exhibition, which officially opened on Thursday.

The exhibition is hosted by Connections Arts Centre (CAC), a social enterprise championing inclusivity in the arts.

Now in its second year, the exhibition welcomes 10 new artists, expanding the CA Collective to 27 talented members from around the country who identify as having an intellectual disability or are from the neurodiverse community.

This year, the work of 22 of these artists is on display at the RHA, showcasing a diverse range of artistic voices. Open to the public now until April 20, the exhibition celebrates inclusivity and the transformative power of art.

South has five artists exhibiting in the programmes including David Singleton from Kilmainham, (Woman with Yellow Hat), Samuel Hilliard (Sailing Days) and Jason Grace (Teenage Years), both from Tallaght, Michael Hade from Rathfarnham, (It’s a Plane) and Rachel Coen from Palmerstown, (Me Oul Flower).

Organised by Connections Arts Centre (CAC), a social enterprise dedicated to promoting inclusivity for people with disabilities, the exhibition provides a professional platform for artists who have historically faced barriers to opportunities in the creative sector.

The CA Collective is an extension of CAC’s Connecting Artists Programme, which supports artists with disabilities through mentorship, education, and exhibitions.

This year’s showcase features diverse artistic styles and perspectives, offering visitors a unique chance to engage with artwork that challenges perceptions and celebrates creativity without barriers.

As part of the exhibition, featured artists will host discussions and live demonstrations, sharing insights into their creative process and experiences as artists.

After the conversations, visitors can also sign up for a private guided tour of the RHA to view and learn about the art on display in the gallery.

Join Artist Tomás Malone on Monday, March 31 from 11.30 am -12.30 pm and artist Jennifer Humphreys on Monday, April 7, from 11.30 am – 12.30pm.