The horse left to die in the field in Fonthill. The photo was taken by a crane operator and reported the shocking incident

A councillor called for more clarity around the response to animal cruelty after a horse was left to die in Clondalkin last month.

In his motion, Councillor Francis Timmons (IND) asked the Council to “consider liaising with the Guards to ensure they have the pounds number in all their stations on their systems” and “look at a quicker way to get cruelty to horses reported and acted on.”