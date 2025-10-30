Five star Old Bawn cruise to victory

OLD BAWN Athletic’s good run of form in the UCFL Division 2 section continued last Saturday, when they were comfortable 5-0 winners of lowly AGP FC in Sean Walsh Park, reports John Mooney.

From their opening goal in the first minute the Bawn never looked back, and the win will only add to their confidence when they face one of the two unbeaten sides in the Division this Saturday, Fatima Rangers.

For AGP it could well turn out to be a long season as they more or less came together at the last minute, have a mix of young and older players and have lost their first three games.

However, last weekend they showed glimpses of what they can do so the sooner they get points on the board the better.

But the Bawn were never going to show any kind of sympathy and when they opened their account inside the first minute, as Ian Doyle planted home a header from a Michael Lovett corner, you could only fear for the visitors.

They battled away and created half chances but the home side always looked dangerous and the only surprise was that their second didn’t arrive until the 20th minute, Doyle again with a carbon copy of the first from another Lovett corner.

Aaron Breslin then popped up with number three on 44 minutes, meaning Old Bawn could afford to relax a bit and take their foot off the gas as we headed into the break.

An uphill battle for the visitors to get back into this game and on 58 minutes it got even worse, as Roan Demsey unfortunately put the ball into his own net to give the Bawn a 4-0 lead.

However, despite the scoreline the visitors attempted to create chances but it was the home side were always going to add to the their score, and the final goal of this encounter came from Cian Bates with 12 minute remaining to set the lads up nicely for their big encounter with Fatima on Saturday.

OLDBAWN ATHLETIC: C. Keating, K. Glass, J. Ryan, I. Doyle, G. Perry, A. Breslin, F. Ptak, C. Bates, S. Egan, M. Lovett, S. Doran, B. Thorpe, K. Doran, C. Melligan, B. Prout.

AGPFC: R. Dempsey, E. Murtagh, D. Sweeney, H. McAteer, R. Adelakun, A. Villena, E. Lutete, S. Mayanja, A. O’Kearney, S. Brown, A. O’Kearney, A. Molloy, C. Redmond, O. Kelly, J. Dragomir, A. Quinn.