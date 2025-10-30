Katie helps Ireland secure crucial result on historic night

Kilnamanagh’s Katie McCabe poses with a jersey signifying her 100th cap for the Republic of Ireland after the UEFA Women's Nations play-off second leg match between Belgium and Republic of Ireland at The King Power At Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, Belgium Photo by Sportsfile

TALLAGHT star Katie McCabe helped the Republic of Ireland down Belgium away from home on her 100th cap for country in a massive international tie.

The Centurion played a crucial role in Ireland’s two victories over the Red Devils to secure their status as a top-tier UEFA Nations League team.

Captain McCabe put on a thrilling performance in the second half of Tuesday night’s second leg, untethered by defensive duty thanks to the presence of Chloe Mustaki at left centre-back.

This was complemented by a brace in Dublin on Friday night when Carla Ward’s side winded the Devils in the first leg.

Katie McCabe said after the game: “We need to be out of our comfort zone and playing up against the best in order to develop.

“Playing Belgium, we’ve learned so much from these games over the last two legs. Over the course of the two games, I’m very proud of how we reacted. We just want to keep building.

“I think for so long, there’s been talk of us not being good enough on the ball going forward.

“I hope we’ve showed the fans and people watching (that’s not the case). It’s something we’re constantly wanting to improve.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying the celebrations with my teammates. It’s full focus now because we’re back in with the club and Arsenal.”

Abbie Larkin netted the winner for the Republic of Ireland in the dying minutes in Leuven, confirming their top-dog status in the next Nations League.

The national side will now have the chance to face the likes of England and Spain, with the next instalment set to take place in 2027.

Another one of McCabe’s milestones was achieved at the Den Dreef Stadium with a better result tied to it this time.

“I made my 50th here and we lost 1-0 so I’m happy to be making my 100th now and taking the win home,” McCabe told RTÉ.

The Republic of Ireland captain also had praise for manager Carla Ward and the system she has implemented.

McCabe’s freedom in the wing-back role has allowed her to threaten more in an Ireland shirt and the two Belgium matches underline this.

Speaking after the match, McCabe stated: “I think since Carla’s come in, she’s come into our team, our culture, we’ve wanted to understand what she wants to do and she wants to understand what playing for Ireland is all about.

“I think one of the strengths of her as a manager is how open she is. She’s not afraid to reflect and come away from looking at games and saying she got it wrong at times.

“Especially in that Nations League, I think we could have maybe been better as a team in terms of possession and going into games.

“She’s not afraid to reflect and look back and tweak a few things. We all want to play pretty football and win games and score pretty goals, but it’s just not like that sometimes.

“Sometimes the game is there for something else, and we roll our sleeves up and have to fight for every inch.”