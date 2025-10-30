Last minute heartache for Sarsfields

NA FIANNA defeated Lucan Sarsfields in their third successive Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship title as they overcame Lucan Sarsfields by a point at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

It would be Sean Currie who scored the final point of the game to secure a win for the side from Glasnevin to ensure that the match did not go to extra time.

Sarsfields started the match well with Charlie Keher opening the scoring for them in the third minute.

Lucan were more precise than the reigning champions and picked up solid points from the likes of Cathal Kennedy and Colm Walsh with the side showing their versatility with their first six scores all coming from different individuals.

While Lucan did suffer an unfortunate nine minute period where they found themselves unable to get any scores on the board they impressed throughout the first half of the game.

Playing against the breeze, they would head into the interval just a single point behind Na Fianna with a 0-11 to 0-10 scoreline.

While Na Fianna would fire strongly with the likes of the Curries brothers and AJ Murphy, Sarsfields would always have a response with the likes of Ben Coffey, Donal Flannery and Paul Crummey keeping them well within the game.

It would be Dublin captain Chris Crummey who grabbed the point just before the break to keep them within a single score of Na Fianna.

The second half saw Lucan quickly take the lead courtesy of two Ben Coffey frees and they would showcase their talent, competing and at times outplaying Na Fianna.

Na Fianna would be offered an opportune chance to get back into the game in the 39th minute however when they were awarded a penalty.

Donal Burke slotted home and now they had momentum behind them with Murphy and Colin Currie scoring to restore the narrow lead of Na Fianna and put them back in front.

Lucan battled on and three consecutive scores would see them take the lead again with only eight minutes left in the game however they would be unable to hold onto this lead and would suffer that last minute heartbreak with Sean Currie rescuing the game for Na Fianna right at the death.