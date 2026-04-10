Five-storey civic building approved in Adamstown

PLANS have been approved for a five-storey civic building accommodating a library in Adamstown in Lucan.

Applicants Clear Developments Infrastructure DAC plans include a five-storey civic building accommodating library and enterprise uses.

The planning includes the provision of bicycle parking; plant at roof level; adjustments to Adamstown Avenue including provision of active travel infrastructure, including a bus stop, bus shelter and a loading bay on the south side of the road.

This application is being made in accordance with the Adamstown Planning Scheme 2014, as amended, and relates to a proposed development within the Adamstown Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme Area,

Permission on the 0.194 Ha site , is in the townland of Gollierstown, Adamstown in Lucan on lands generally bounded by Adamstown Avenue to the north and north-east, to the west by the Civic Plaza, to the south and south-east by lands located within Development Area 11- Adamstown Station.

The local authority approved the planning with 23 conditions.