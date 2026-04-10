Nature on our doorsteps: Not a white Bluebell . . .

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the natural heritage around us and the beautiful biodiversity of the plants and creatures.

From a distance, the Three-cornered Leek looks similar to the white variety of the well-known Bluebell.

The Three-cornered Leek has a head of drooping white bells.

These bells, however, hang from one point at the top of the flowering stem, unlike the white Bluebell’s flowers which are spread down the side of the upper stem.

Also, unlike the pure white bells of the white Bluebell, the flowers of Three-cornered Leek have a thin green line running vertically down the petals.

These lines are more prominent on the inside the flower.

The plant blooms between April and June, but its long green leaves can be visible from early winter.

Instead of the smooth tubular flowering stem of the Bluebell, the stem of the Three-corned Leek has three, very distinct, angular sides.

This characteristic gives the plant its name.

This plant is a native of the Mediterranean region, and it was first brought to England in the 18th Century.

From there, it was introduced into Ireland where it is now found growing in gardens, parks, along hedgerows and riverbanks.

The Three-cornered-leek is listed in Irish law as being a Non-native Invasive Species.

This is because it grows very vigorously, and when it is introduced to a new location it can grow and spread very quickly over a few seasons.

In time, it can completely take over natural habitats and prevent other wild plants growing.

Large stands of Three-cornered Leek are difficult to eradicate, so every effort should be made to stop them spreading from gardens.

It has been suggested, however, that all parts of this plant can be eaten.

Three-cornered Leek belongs to the Allium (onion) group of plants, and its flavour is said to be similar to onions, leeks, or garlic.

It is said that the leaves, roots and flowers can be used raw in salads and as garnishes for soups.

Great care is needed, however, not to confuse this plant with the white Bluebell, as Bluebells belong to the Hyacinth family and are not edible.