Flock really pleased with results at Magny Cours

Daire Flock in action at Magny Cours and (inset): Daire on the podium

ROUND 3 of the Clio Cup Series was held at Magny Cours, iconic track, which has hosted Formula 1 in the past.

Tallaght’s Daire Flock was out in action last weekend and had two races in the latest round of the competition and was pleased with his results.

Friday was a testing day used to fine tune the car and this went well for Daire.

Making some adjustments throughout the sessions the car was showing good pace and Flock was confident with the setup going into the weekend’s racing.

With the high temperature the race was going to be challenging in terms of tyre management and physical fitness being important for drivers as well as keeping hydrated before and post-sessions was important.

Qualifying was difficult, trying to find space to allow for a good lap time, Flock finally finished the session P10 overall and P4 in the juniors for race 1 with a grid of 30 cars.

Race 1 proved to be very competitive and challenging, with overtaking opportunities at Magny Cours being limited due to the pace of the race and the car not being 100%. Flock finally finished 11th and 4th in the Junior championship.

Sunday’s qualification was cooler and overcast. Qualifying time was limited due to a red flag, Flock only managed to qualify 12th overall and P4 in the Juniors.

The team made some changes to the car post qualifying, and Flock felt confident entering the race with the new setup.

Race 2 started with some fierce battles leading to some contact and minor damage on the opening laps.

‘A safety car on lap two due to a racing incident neutralised the race.

‘The restart was a fraught affair leading to a race long battle with cars 17 and 1. In the closing laps Flock managed to overtake them, taking the lead in the Juniors and crossing the line in P7 overall.

‘In total Flock made up 5 places, securing his first junior category victory of 2026.

Flock said ‘I am really pleased with the results from the weekend.

The team worked really hard to get the car just right, and it showed in race pace especially in race 2.

Winning the Junior category is a real achievement, with so many talented and upcoming drivers aiming for the top spot.

I’m really looking forward to making the journey to the Mugello Circuit, Italy, in July for the next round.

It’s a new circuit for everyone. I can’t wait to experience this iconic track which is used by Ferrari as a testing circuit for F1 cars.’

Flock is currently in 10th position in the overall championship and 4th in the Juniors.