Gardai arrest man in possession of a fire arm

A man has been arrested for being in possession of a gun in public late on Tuesday night in Inchicore.

Gardaí were on Tyrconnell Road shortly after 11:30pm and arrested a man in his 30s for possession of a firearm and has been detained at a station in Dublin Metropolitan Region while investigations into the matter are ongoing.

A statement from An Garda Síochána says: “Gardaí on patrol attended the scene of Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 on Tuesday 9th June 2026 shortly after 11:30pm.

“Gardaí arrested an adult male (aged in his 30s) who was in possession of a firearm.

“The adult male is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Chair of Dublin South Central Local Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Daithí Doolan commended the swift action from local gardaí.

The Dublin South Central LSCP Chair said: “They were responding to a 999 call from a member of the public. It shows that when the public does the right thing and dials 999, it makes our communities safer for everyone.

“This action saved people from injury or even loss of life. It shows the important role the public has in protecting the wider community from serious violence.

“I would always encourage members of the public to dial 999 if they see someone behaving suspiciously or if they see someone under threat.”

Cllr Doolan also called for a stronger presence of gardaí in Dublin and better resources to be provided to them to help deter incidents such as this.

“It is deeply concerning that people can get guns and other weapons so easily in Dublin. Gun crime and knife crime need to be tackled. If can only be done if Gardaí are given adequate resources.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in violence across the area. I would urge the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to realise the urgent need to increase the numbers of Gardaí in Dublin. Not just for the great and the good during the EU presidency but to protect communities across Dublin against violent crime.”