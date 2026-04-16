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Flood risk assessment schemes to be considered
A section of the Camac near Baldonnel Business Park

Flood risk assessment schemes to be considered

Maurice GarveyApril 16, 2026 12:47 pm

ADDITIONAL flood risk assessment schemes are being considered by South Dublin County Council for future implementation in areas of Rathfarnham, Templeogue, Bohernabreena and Firhouse.

At a recent area committee meeting, Cllr Justin Sinnott (SocDems) asked the council what additional measures are being undertaken to address the impact of heavy rainfall and storms in the aforementioned areas.

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