Flood risk assessment schemes to be considered
ADDITIONAL flood risk assessment schemes are being considered by South Dublin County Council for future implementation in areas of Rathfarnham, Templeogue, Bohernabreena and Firhouse.
At a recent area committee meeting, Cllr Justin Sinnott (SocDems) asked the council what additional measures are being undertaken to address the impact of heavy rainfall and storms in the aforementioned areas.
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AUTHORMaurice Garvey
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