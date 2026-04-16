233 dwellings approved for Clonburris site

An artist impression of the development in Clonburris close to Ronanstown Garda Station

PLANNING has been approved for 233 residential dwellings in Clonburris in Clondalkin.

Developer Kelland Homes Ltd plans consist of the construction of 233 dwellings which are comprised of: 78 two and three bed, two storey, detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

Also included are plans for 56 two and three bed duplex units in eight three-storey buildings and 99 one, two and three bed apartments in two 3-5 and 4-6 storey buildings.

Access to the development will be from two new vehicular accesses from the Ninth Lock Road to the east and via the permitted road network i.e. the Clonburris Northern Link Street which provides access from the Ninth Lock Road to the east and the R113, Fonthill Road to the west.

The proposed development will connect into the permitted infrastructural works as approved under the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme (2019).

The proposed development also provides for all associated site development works and infrastructure to facilitate the development (above and below ground), public & communal open spaces, hard & soft landscaping and boundary treatments, surface car parking , 192 spaces), bicycle parking (351 spaces), bin & bicycle storage and public lighting and plant.

The planning was approved with 39 conditions.