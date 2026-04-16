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Six months in prison for man who had 23 previous convictions for theft
Blanchardstown District Court

Six months in prison for man who had 23 previous convictions for theft

Echo StaffApril 16, 2026 11:19 am

A MAN who attempted to break into private property including a camper van and a vehicle in Lucan was sentenced to six months in prison.

Jamie McDonald (26), with an address at Kilbreena, Dunboyne, Co Meath, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

The court heard gardai were called in relation to a male knocking on a door in Abbeywood Crescent, Lucan, in the early hours of February 8, 2025.

When gardai arrived, the accused appeared intoxicated, was not wearing shoes, was roaring, shouting and called a garda a “c**t.”

Garda Katie Doherty told the court that on the date in question, garda were called in relation to the incident and that the accused was observed on CCTV and identified as Jamie McDonald, at the Abbeywood Crescent address.

The injured party did not want to provide a victim-impact statement.

The court heard McDonald has 30 previous convictions including 23 for section 4 theft offences.

Defence counsel said their client was not aware where he was at the time of the incident, has had similar cases of blackouts, was on medication for addiction but has been to rehabilitation. Judge Gerard Jones imposed a six-month prison sentence.

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