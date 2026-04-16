Alpine Skies release their debut album ‘Inspired Conflicts’

“WE HAD initially thought about just recording a single, or possibly an EP, but we discovered that we had enough material for three albums, so we thought, ‘Why not capture at least one to start?!'”

Tallaght and Clondalkin alternative-rock duo Alpine Skies have announced their deeply introspective debut album ‘Inspired Conflicts’.

The duo have received praise from Simon Le Bon (Duran Duran) and Katy Krassner for their hypnotic debut release ‘By Your Side’, as well as continued acclaim for their singles ‘Walls’ and ‘Blocks’.

Now, the band steps forward with an evocative, layered collection of songs, as they will formally launch the album with an unmissable show upstairs in Whelan’s, Dublin, with special guests to be announced.

A band born through serendipity and sustained by sound, Alpine Skies (Kevin Homan and Darren Farrell), discovered an instant creative chemistry that would soon unfold into what is their debut album, ‘Inspired Conflicts’.

They have earned support from Hot Press, Pure M Zine, The Beat, Red FM, Dublin City FM, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and Katy Krassner on Whooosh! (Sirius XM), Fresh on the Net, and more.

Alpine Skies’ sound is rooted in melody and emotion, their music fusing cinematic textures with raw lyricism, weaving stories of distance, reconnection, memory, and rebirth.

Each song is a window into a world both personal and expansive: music for those moments when time feels suspended.

When asked about what motivated them to produce this album, Kevin and Darren reflect that they are from an era when music actually sold in physical formats.

The album package, with its artwork, liner notes and credits, was a “worthwhile endeavour”. The story often unfolded across the track listing, and they wanted to “pay our respect to that tradition”.

Their favourite part of working on this album so far has been the recording process, as “being in a studio is really where our passion lies”.

The challenges that present themselves, and the pressures created at the same time to perform, can be “truly enjoyable” when working towards capturing a piece of music.

It is “giving life to something that never existed before”, which is a “great feeling” for the duo.

The biggest challenges they face are time limitations and overall exposure due to them being a new, unsigned and independent band.

They both balance day jobs with their music duties. So, that can impact their ability to get together for writing and producing or for general overall promotion efforts.

In regard to future plans, Kevin and Darren remark that they “really want to celebrate the fact that our album will be live and available to the World at that point.”

They have invited some “superb” special guests to appear with them on the launch night to really mark the occasion.

They will take some time to enjoy finally performing the album live, in its entirety, and will consider some other live acts and performances throughout the summer.

Their focus then shifts to returning back into the studio to start the work on their next release.

They also reflect on their initial shock once hearing about the praise from Simon Le Bon.

They remark that the thought of a new, unsigned and independent band from Dublin being appreciated, enjoyed, and then replayed by him on his radio show across America is “a bit mad but, ultimately, very nice to see!”

Kevin and Darren would like to thank their partners and families, Sean Hurley at Little Bear Studio, Gavin Fox, Paul ‘Binzer’ Brennan, Lee Tomkins and Sheena Stynes for helping to make the album possible.

‘Inspired Conflicts’ releases on April 16, and the launch night in Whelan’s takes place on April 30; tickets are on sale now and available to purchase through whelanslive.