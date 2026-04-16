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Additional info sought for plans for two-storey apartment block at side of The Laurels
An artist impression of the apartment block at the side of the The Laurels Public House in Perrystown

Additional info sought for plans for two-storey apartment block at side of The Laurels

William O ConnorApril 16, 2026 10:52 am

ADDITIONAL information has been sought for plans to construct a two-storey apartment block at the side of The Laurels Public House in Perrystown.

Applicant Tommy Hughes proposals include the demolition of an existing storage shed, and the construction of a two storey apartment block, consisting of two studio apartments.

The plans include refuse and bicycle storage on the ground floor, and a one one- bed apartment and one two-bed apartment on the first floor with a combination of pitched and flat roofs.

Hard and soft landscaping is included and a foul drainage and surface water harvesting system.

A number of submissions were received by South Dublin County Council including Mayor Pamela Kearns and Cllr Yvonne Collins and a residents association.

In seeking additional information, the council have sought more details on design and layout, density, road access and landscaping and SuDS provision.

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