Additional info sought for plans for two-storey apartment block at side of The Laurels
ADDITIONAL information has been sought for plans to construct a two-storey apartment block at the side of The Laurels Public House in Perrystown.
Applicant Tommy Hughes proposals include the demolition of an existing storage shed, and the construction of a two storey apartment block, consisting of two studio apartments.
The plans include refuse and bicycle storage on the ground floor, and a one one- bed apartment and one two-bed apartment on the first floor with a combination of pitched and flat roofs.
Hard and soft landscaping is included and a foul drainage and surface water harvesting system.
A number of submissions were received by South Dublin County Council including Mayor Pamela Kearns and Cllr Yvonne Collins and a residents association.
In seeking additional information, the council have sought more details on design and layout, density, road access and landscaping and SuDS provision.