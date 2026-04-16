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Proposals to help victims of crime welcomed
Dr Liam O'Driscoll who did his PhD on the CICT, Frank Clarke, President of the LRC, Ruth Maxwell and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan

Proposals to help victims of crime welcomed

James Roulston MooneyApril 16, 2026 10:45 am

A woman who was attacked in Clondalkin 10 years ago has welcomed a proposal to introduce a new statutory body for victims of crime.

Victim Ruth Maxwell has embraced the Law Reform Commission’s proposals to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme, which aims to provide reparations for the damage and trauma such an event may cause through administrative work.

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This weeks front pages – April 16, 2026

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The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
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