Proposals to help victims of crime welcomed

Dr Liam O'Driscoll who did his PhD on the CICT, Frank Clarke, President of the LRC, Ruth Maxwell and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan

A woman who was attacked in Clondalkin 10 years ago has welcomed a proposal to introduce a new statutory body for victims of crime.

Victim Ruth Maxwell has embraced the Law Reform Commission’s proposals to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme, which aims to provide reparations for the damage and trauma such an event may cause through administrative work.

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