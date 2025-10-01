Search
Flyover bridge request to help improve traffic flow and safety
Proposals have been made for a fly over bridge between Rathcoole and Newcastle to help deal with traffic management

Flyover bridge request to help improve traffic flow and safety

James Roulston MooneyOctober 1, 2025 11:33 am

A request has been made to the National Transport Authority (NTA) for a ring road in Newcastle and a ring road flyover bridge in Rathcoole.

As part of this move, the NTA will also be tasked with creating a traffic management plan for both villages.

Read More


Work starts on 395-home development

Lucan

CONSTRUCTION on a new 395-home development at Heron’s Lock in Lucan after the turning of the sod by Mayor of South Dublin...

‘It’s illegal to create bonfires, simple as that’

News

A community-led, council organised Halloween event has been suggested as a way to counteract illegal bonfires that crop up across Tallaght every...

Let’s Talk About: Stroke Awareness Message

News

In this monthly column from Tallaght University Hospital, Professor Rónán Collins, Consultant Geriatrician at TUH and the HSE National Clinical Lead for...

Extra €7.5 million committed to council for tenant-in-situ scheme

News

Renters in south Dublin looking to buy their homes from their landlords will be able to apply for the Tenant-in-Situ scheme again.The...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST