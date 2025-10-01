Man ‘deserves much more than what I’m giving him’

A MAN charged with resisting gardai who were called to a domestic disturbance in Clondalkin was sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Emmet O’Connor (43), with an address of Morrel Grove, Naas, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Garda Marc Burke told the court that on November 10, 2024, gardai responded to a domestic incident at Mill Park, Clondalkin.

On arrival to the scene, Emmet O’Connor became aggressive with gardai, attempted to strike Garda Dean McKenna in the face and had to be subdued with spray.

While cuffed and on the ground, Mr O’Connor spat at Garda Burke, and did so once again while being transported to Clondalkin Garda Station.

The court heard the defendant had 23 previous convictions, including three previous for obstructing a police officer.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said his client was very apologetic to the gardai involved, and a lot of drink was taken on the date in question.

The court heard the defendant had two back operations which affected his ability to work in the last two years, and has been on medication for a number of years.

Judge David McHugh was satisfied with the aggravating circumstances of the case and that gardai were resisted in their attempt to carry out their duties.

“Deserves much more than what I’m giving him, three months imprisonment,” said Judge McHugh.

