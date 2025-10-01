Concerns over funding for repairs at the Civic Centre

Questions have been raised about repairs at Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre, necessary after a report on the air quality in the building.

Ballyfermot Civic Centre is a building used by both Dublin City Council as an area office and as a community centre by the local area.

Dublin South Citizens Information Service has been granted a five-year short-term letting of a ground-floor unit in Ballyfermot Civic Centre while repairs take place.

Councillor Hazel De Nortúin noted her concern about the funding necessary for repairs for the site in question.

Cllr De Nortúin explained her concerns: “To move ahead without making sure that there’s a guarantee and secured funding, for me, means we’re now looking at a half-vacant site now on the Ballyfermot centre for the minimum, I’d say probably three years.”

Cllr De Nortúin and Councillor Vincent Jackson are on the management committee at the Civic Centre.

The building was opened in 2001 during the Celtic Tiger and has been noted to be expensive to maintain.

Staff inside the DCC area office within the centre were moved to parts of the community section as repairs on the roof are necessary due to health and safety concerns.

Cllr Jackson said on the matter: “We would hope and expect that we would, as quickly as possible, get all those parts of the building that are now being deemed to be unsafe to work in back into order.”

