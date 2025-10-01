Search
Work set to commence on dog run will enhance park
James Roulston MooneyOctober 1, 2025 12:42 pm

Work is set to begin on a new dog run at Quarryvale Park in the coming days following requests from residents in the local area.

Construction of the dog run is set to begin on Monday, September 22 and will be located south of the park’s children’s playground.

