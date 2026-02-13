Food bank makes urgent appeal
A local food bank has made an “urgent” call for more monthly donations from the public as they are “at a real risk” to having to shut down.
Clondalkin Helping Homeless has made a call to the local public to ask for monthly food donations so that they can continue to meet the needs of those they help.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Council are getting a Ruff time about new pet friendly cafe in Corkagh ParkClondalkin
“Are hens or sheep allowed in?”The council has urged the public to provide feedback on the new pet friendly café in Corkagh...
Tidy Towns group can no longer function without storage spaceClondalkin
“CTT committee have reluctantly decided that we can no longer function.”Clondalkin Tidy Towns has announced that it will cease operations by the...
€1.5 million allocated towards road works at 24 locations in ClondalkinClondalkin
Over €1.5 million is set to go towards planned road works in Clondalkin throughout 2026, as part of a €10 million package...
Framework aims for a greenway link along Knockmeenagh LaneClondalkin
The draft Clondalkin Local Planning Framework will work towards an active travel link or greenway along Knockmeenagh Lane as part of the...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.