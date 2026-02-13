Search
Food bank makes urgent appeal
The foodbank is at risk of closing

Food bank makes urgent appeal

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 13, 2026 10:59 am

A local food bank has made an “urgent” call for more monthly donations from the public as they are “at a real risk” to having to shut down.

Clondalkin Helping Homeless has made a call to the local public to ask for monthly food donations so that they can continue to meet the needs of those they help.

Read More


Council are getting a Ruff time about new pet friendly cafe in Corkagh Park

Clondalkin

“Are hens or sheep allowed in?”The council has urged the public to provide feedback on the new pet friendly café in Corkagh...

Tidy Towns group can no longer function without storage space

Clondalkin

“CTT committee have reluctantly decided that we can no longer function.”Clondalkin Tidy Towns has announced that it will cease operations by the...

€1.5 million allocated towards road works at 24 locations in Clondalkin

Clondalkin

Over €1.5 million is set to go towards planned road works in Clondalkin throughout 2026, as part of a €10 million package...

Framework aims for a greenway link along Knockmeenagh Lane

Clondalkin

The draft Clondalkin Local Planning Framework will work towards an active travel link or greenway along Knockmeenagh Lane as part of the...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST