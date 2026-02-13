Search
35 years of baton twirling
Linda, Amy, Laura, Jade and Amanda. See more photos on page 40 Photo by Leslie Evans

35 years of baton twirling

Ellen GoughFebruary 13, 2026 10:50 am

The Kilnamanagh Twirlers marked 35 years of baton twirling with a major birthday celebration at the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre on January 24.

The club offers classes for all who wish to try their hand at twirling three times a week, with kids as young as three welcome.

Read More


Local Faces: Sally Ryan-Graver

Tallaght

THIS week, we’re honoured to feature Sally Ryan-Graver who is a fantastically talented Visual Media Artist based here in our own Rathcoole,...
Corkagh Pk Benches 19 1

‘Chatty benches’ set to be introduced with €50,000 budgeted for furniture in parks

Tallaght

‘Chatty benches’ are set to be introduced in Tallaght and other areas after a pilot scheme in another Dublin region.€50,000 will go...

Twenty-five Greenhills students in Malaga for Erasmus programme

Tallaght

Twenty-five students from a college in Greenhills are taking part in a ten-day Erasmus programme in Malaga.The students from Dublin College Further...

Parking system ‘terrorising the whole estate’

Tallaght

“How anyone’s ever going to get out of that is mad.”An emergency general meeting is on the table for Kiltipper residents after...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST