Plans for library and civic building in Adamstown

A planning application has been lodged for a long-awaited library and civic building in Adamstown.

The proposed development will include a five-storey civic building accommodating a new library for the Adamstown community and an enterprise centre uses as well as bicycle parking and adjustments to Adamstown Avenue for “provision of Active Travel infrastructure, including a bus stop, bus shelter and a loading bay on the south side of the road”.

According to the design proposal submitted to South Dublin County Council by developers Clear Developments Infrastructure DAC, the main library will occupy the first three levels of the civic building, with primary library services and “dedicated areas for children’s services and general collections” on the ground and first floor, and additional library space, “quiet study areas and multi-purpose rooms” on the second floor.

The enterprise centre, spread across the third and fourth floors, will offer “flexible office accommodation that can be configured to meet the specific requirements of future tenants”.

In the SDCC capital programme 2026 to 2028, presented to elected members at the first full council meeting of the year on January 12, the council said they will be investing “€14,194,000 in delivering new library facilities at Adamstown and Citywest and enhancing the existing library in Clondalkin and fitting out Rathcoole Courthouse to provide a new library hub there.”

The proposed civic building will, along with a proposed retail and residential development (subject to separate planning application) “comprise the final parcel of undeveloped land within the boundary of the Adamstown Town centre,” the design proposal stated.

This application is being made in accordance with the Adamstown Planning Scheme 2014, as amended, and relates to a proposed development within the Adamstown Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme Area.

The plans for the Adamstown Civic Centre can be viewed on the SDCC planning portal and the final date for third party observations and submissions is Wednesday, February 25.

A decision is due from the planning authority by March 18, 2026.

