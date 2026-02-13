Man ‘danger to others’ walking on the M50

A MAN who was walking home on the hard shoulder of the M50 after a night out was fined at Tallaght District Court for a non-appearance at a previous court date.

Derek Eccles (61), with an address of St Dominics Terrace, Tallaght, was before the court facing charges of being intoxicated and a pedestrian on the M50 on July 2, 2025.

A separate charge was for a non-appearance on May 19, 2025 at Blanchardstown District Court under Section 13(1) of the Criminal Justice Act.

Garda Sophie Boyce told the court that on July 2, 2025, at approximately 11pm, gardai responded to a call by a member of the public regarding a pedestrian on the M50.

Upon arrival, gardai discovered Mr Eccles on the hard shoulder at Junction 12 southbound.

Mr Eccles was deemed to be intoxicated, “a danger to himself and others” and “unsteady on his feet”, according to Garda Boyce.

Defence solicitor Ethan Foley said his client had attended a birthday party earlier that night at the Red Cow Hotel and was on his way home.

His client acknowledged that he was doing something that could be dangerous to himself and was apologetic.

Mr Eccles was not a big drinker, is on medication and when he does “drink casually he gets carried away”, according to Mr Foley.

Asked by Judge Patricia McNamara about the non-appearance, Mr Foley said his client was not aware of any court date in that instance.

Judge McNamara acknowledged the guilty plea and fined Eccles €75 for the non-appearance and discharged the M50 charge with a charitable donation of €200 to the Dublin Simon Community on conditions to be of sober habits and no re-offending.

