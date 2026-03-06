Food with Passion: Delicious Triple Choc Chip Muffins

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

If you’re looking for the perfect excuse to fill your kitchen with the rich, irresistible aroma of chocolate, these Heavenly Triple Choc Chip Muffins are about to become your new favourite bake.

Think moist, tender, melt in your mouth crumb, studded with three layers of chocolatey goodness, because why stop at one?

Best of all, they’re quick and incredibly easy to whip up, making them ideal for last minute treats, weekend baking sessions, or those moments when only something warm and indulgent will do.

Forget the dry, mass produced versions you find on shop shelves, these homemade beauties are on a completely different level: richer, softer, fresher, and made with love.

Get ready to dive into muffin heaven!

Ingredients: (Makes 9-12 muffins depending on the size of the muffin cases)

200g plain flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of bicarb

100g soft light brown sugar

180g castor sugar

60g cocoa

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

180ml of buttermilk

120ml vegetable oil

100ml hot water / coffee – whichever your prefer (coffee really compliments the chocolate)

100g milk chocolate chips

100g white chocolate chips

50g dark chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees fan. Mix all the dry ingredients together, flour, baking powder, bicarb, cocoa, light brown sugar and castor sugar together in a bowl. In a separate bowl mix all the wet ingredients, eggs, vanilla, vegetable oil, buttermilk and hot water/ coffee then add to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Keep some of the choc chips back to add to the top of each muffin then add the rest to the batter which is quite wet by folding them through. Sprinkle the mixed chocolate chips your kept back on top of each muffin and pop the muffin tray into the freezer for 25 minutes – this ensures they stay super soft and tender and gives the lovely dome effect once baked. Pop into the oven at 200 degrees fan for 5 minutes then reduce the temperature to 160 degrees fan and bake for another 25 minutes.

Serve these muffins while they’re still slightly warm, when the chocolate is soft and melty—absolutely perfect with a cosy cup of tea or a fresh coffee.

They’ll keep well for 4–5 days in an airtight container, staying moist and delicious… though, truthfully, they’re so irresistible I doubt they’ll last that long! Enjoy every chocolate packed bite

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept