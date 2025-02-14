Food with Passion out of this world short scones

This is a delicious recipe from one of my favourite Irish Chefs Clodagh Mckenna from her book ‘Home made’.

I have made these scones a lot over the years and it is most definitely my go-to recipe for delicious scones.

What’s different about these is they are somewhere between a scone and shortcake.

Simply out of this world served with lashings of double cream and strawberry jam and of course washed down with a cup of tea.

While these are perfect for an afternoon tea spread I often serve them as a post supper dessert as they are light, crumbly and delicious.

These were always a favourite with my parents Olive and Paul. They would often fight over who had more than the other, confirming just how delicious they are.

Sadly my parents are no longer with us but every time I make these I can still hear them squabbling over the last one and it always brings a smile to my face.

I promise these beautiful scones will create many happy family moments and memories for you also!

Ingredients: (Makes 8-10 scones)

300g plain flour

50g castor sugar

1 tablespoon of baking powder

125g unsalted butter

1 egg beaten

100ml single cream

Method:

Sift the flour, sugar and baking powder together in a food processor or large mixing bowl if you don’t have one. Pop the butter in and blitz until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. If you are not using a processor to do this; grate the butter into the flour mixture. Beat the egg and cream together and pour into the dry ingredients and mix until it forms a dough. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured worktop and roll it out until it is about 2cm thick and cut out 8 -10 scone rounds with your pastry cutter. Lightly brush the tops of each scone with some beaten egg and place on a baking tray covered with baking parchment, then pop into the fridge for at least one hour to chill. Preheat your oven to 220 degrees and bake for 10 – 12 minutes until the scones are evenly golden brown. Serve with lashings of whipped double cream and strawberry Jam and a big pot of tea!

Scone heaven awaits!

This is a favourite bake for everyone in my family.

My godmother Marie, a great home baker, makes them all the time and swears by them.

I often make them for post Sunday roast dessert and when my nephew Ben comes he likes to skip dinner and quizzes me every couple of seconds: “when will the scones be ready”?

As I write this I am smiling to myself visualising Mam and Dad fighting over who had more than the other!

That’s what I love about home cooking it’s the memories and family moments it helps to create when everyone is gathered around your table to enjoy something homemade and made with love.

The other big debate is do you put the cream or Jam on first? I believe jam first followed by a dollop of cream but either way these are delicious morsels to eat with a cup of tea.