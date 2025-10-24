‘Foolish decision’ by driver after he took off at speed

A DRIVER who failed to stop for gardai and led them on chase through Naas Road, Newlands Cross and Nangor Road, was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.

Fawaz Sulaimon (27), Russell Lawns, Tallaght, appeared before court pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance charges.

Garda Joanne Lyons told the court that on January 11, 2023, while on patrol, gardai stopped the accused in a vehicle on Naas Road, but when she got out the car “took off with speed.”

Gardai pursued the car with blue sirens on but it failed to stop many times and was travelling at a dangerous speed towards Newlands Cross ignoring all opportunities to slow down and eventually collided with another vehicle on Nangor Road.

Garda Lyons said Sulaimon exited the vehicle and was pursued on foot before being arrested.

The court heard Mr Sulaimon had one previous conviction for money laundering, for which he received a three-year sentence suspended for 20 months in 2024.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin said his client made a “very foolish decision” and was lucky he wasn’t facing more “serious charges” considering he bought the car that week and knew he wasn’t insured.

When stopped by gardai, Mr MacLoughlin said his client was in a “blind panic” and has not driven since.

With regard to the money laundering charge, MacLoughlin said his client allowed his account to be used by a third party who approached him on Tik Tok.

Judge Mark O’Connell fined Sulaimon €750 for driving without insurance, €500 for failure to produce documents to gardai, and €400 for dangerous driving.

Defence counsel pleaded for more time for his client to pay the fines as he is not working and has a small child.

“The best I can do is four months,” said Judge O’Connell.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme