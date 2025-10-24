Recycle IT honoured to receive impact award

The Recycle IT team - Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland, Mark, Una, and Gerard from Recycle IT and Margaret Considine, Chambers Ireland

Recycle IT won a Sustainable Business Impact Award 2025.

The award recognises dedication to environmental protection, social responsibility, and community engagement through safe and sustainable recycling practices.

The Chambers Ireland, Sustainable Business Impact Awards celebrate businesses and organisations across Ireland that make a real difference in supporting people and protecting the planet. Recycle IT received this year’s award for its ongoing work in collecting, recycling electrical, electronic, and pure metal equipment for reuse.

This is achieved in partnership with WEEE Ireland and communities all over Dublin and surrounding areas.

As a social enterprise, Recycle IT which is based in Clondalkin, combines environmental action with social impact. The organisation provides local employment, training opportunities, and promoted awareness that helps communities learn more about responsible recycling and waste reduction.

Speaking about the award, Una Lavelle, General Manager of Recycle IT, said: “We are honoured to receive the Sustainable Business Impact Award 2025. This recognition belongs to our dedicated team, our partners, and everyone who supports recycling. Together, we’re helping to protect the environment and make a lasting difference.”

The work of the team at Recycle IT helps recover valuable metals and components, reduce landfill waste, and cut carbon emissions — all while supporting community recycling across Dublin and neighbouring counties.

Recycle IT extends sincere thanks to its staff, board, partners, and all stakeholders for making this success possible. The organisation looks forward to continuing its mission to promote environmental responsibility and community sustainability in 2026 and beyond.