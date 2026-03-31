Football club granted plannng for coffee shop at its new clubhouse

Kilnamanagh AFC have been granted planning permission to add more community features to their new clubhouse, including a coffee shop.

Work is almost complete on the club’s €500k state-of-the-art clubhouse on Treepark Road.

The club submitted an altered planning request in January this year seeking amendments to the previous approved application to “facilitate new coffee shop unit at ground floor and a school aged childcare unit at part of first floor level”.

According to the new floor plans submitted, the ground floor layout will be reconfigured to have the coffee unit operate out of a corner room in the club house alongside the changing rooms.

The first floor will be reconfigured and replace the previously proposed board room, visitor’s room/canteen and activity room with a smaller activity room and a shared school aged childcare/club activity area “that will be used during primary school term, with area remaining for club activity use at all other times”.

The plant room and storage will also be moved upstairs to make way for the coffee unit below.

Granting permission for the alterations on March 12, the council’s planning department said that the plans “would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of the property in the vicinity”.

They also added that the addition of the childcare/activity area was “considered to be consistent with the relevant policies and objectives of the South Dublin County Development Plan” and would represent a positive addition to the area as well as “contributing to the social and community needs of the locality”.