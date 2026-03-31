ExamRevision delight with Enterprise Award

TERENURE-based company ExamRevision was announced this week as the winner of the Peter Sheridan Dublin City Enterprise Award 2026.

The prize involves a €5,000 investment in the company and sees it advance to the National Enterprise Award 2026 ceremony to represent Dublin City in June at the Mansion House.

ExamRevision was launched six years ago by secondary school teachers Keith Walsh, Áine Devlin and Paddy Ward, to make revision easier for students while giving teachers better tools in the classroom.

They describe it as Ireland’s fastest-growing teaching and learning platform for Irish secondary schools aka “the 21st Century Textbook” containing bite sized video tutorials, self-correcting quizzes, powerpoint presentations, notes, exam papers and teacher dashboards for assigning and monitoring student progress.

Accepting the award, Keith Walsh, Co-founder of ExamRevision, said: “We are incredibly proud and delighted to be awarded the Peter Sheridan Dublin City Enterprise Award for 2026.

At ExamRevision, we are like the 21st-century textbook and aim to support all types of learners in accessing their Junior and Senior Cycle curricula through our wide variety of high-quality resources, such as video tutorials, presentations, quizzes and more.

Opportunities like this help push us forward to continue developing, growing our business and supporting students.

The ongoing support from the Local Enterprise Office Dublin City has been invaluable throughout our journey.”

Since 2025, the Dublin City Enterprise Award has been dedicated to Peter Sheridan, a long standing mentor at LEO Dublin City who sadly passed away in April 2024.

Sheridan was a champion of small and start-up businesses, at LEO Dublin City.

At the National Enterprise Awards, ExamRevision will be competing against 30 other finalists from every local authority area across the country for a share of the €63,000 prize fund.

The overall national winner receives a cash prize of €10,000.