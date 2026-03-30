Drugs and drones seized as three men arrested during Operation Throwover

The drugs and drones seized by gardai in Ronanstown during Operation Throwover. Photo An Garda Siochana

THREE men were arrested by gardai targeting the supply of controlled substances into prisons with two drones and controlled drugs worth €7,000 seized.

On Friday, Gardaí in Ronanstown attached to the Task Force seized a drone with an approximate value of €2,500 along with a mobile device during Operation Throwover.

During the incident a man, aged in his 20’s, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

On Saturday, during the course of the same operation, a drone with an approximate value of €3,000, along with controlled drugs to the value of €7,000 were seized.

Two men, aged in their 20’s and 30’s were arrested in connection with the investigation.

“The drones seized will be subject to further technical examination,” said gardai.

“The three men arrested in connection with this investigation have since been charged.

“They were scheduled to appear before the courts this morning, Monday 30th March 2026”.

“Investigations are ongoing”.

Operation Throwover is part of a local initiative under Operation Tara. An Garda Síochána continues to support the Irish Prison Service operationally with ongoing

operations in each relevant Garda Division, including Operation Throwover which is supporting the Irish Prison Service at Prisons nationwide.

Operations such as Operation Throwover are intended to disrupt, interdict and prosecute attempts to introduce contraband into prisons.