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Tallaght Stadium to host opening ceremony of Summer Games

Tallaght Stadium to host opening ceremony of Summer Games

James Roulston MooneyMarch 30, 2026 1:42 pm

The council has applied for a licence to host the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games at Tallaght Stadium this summer.

The council has put in an application for an outdoor event licence to host the opening ceremony of the Ireland Summer Games on Thursday, June 18, which is expected to comprise of “a procession, ceremony, speeches and entertainment.”

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