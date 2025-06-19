Former Chamber President was a stalwart in business community

The late Eamonn Egan was a former president of South Dublin Chamber

Tributes were paid to past president of South Dublin Chamber Eamonn Egan, a stalwart of “transparent” business in the area, on Monday.

Mr Egan, 61, was tragically killed in an accident with a tractor while he was repairing a fence around his home in Maynooth, Co Kildare, on Monday, June 2.

He leaves behind a wife, Sarah, and three children Eddie, Emma and Ashlie.

South Dublin Chamber CEO, Peter Byrne, shared the sad news recalling his close friendship with Eamonn.

“I was supposed to meet him last Friday to try a restaurant at Weston Airport together,” he told The Echo ahead of the funeral mass.

“He was a warm, decent and committed person. A family man with great sense of humour.”

Mr Byrne met Mr Egan as a founding member of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce in 2011.

Mr Egan was the country head for London-based Lloyd Insurance which made him an expert of British Irish business relationships.

Once the South Dublin Chamber was also formed, he became a volunteer member and was elected president in 2020, just as the Pandemic hit.

“Everyone else was scared, but Eamonn remained calm,” said Mr Byrne. “He encouraged us to remember that we had each other to help.”

“He never saw business as just transaction, but rather as building trust and being transparent. He always made sure he built a relationship with the person he was doing business with.”

Mr Egan was President of the chamber until 2023, then remained a member of its executive and council.

Besides business, his great passion were horses. He had a couple of them and was “a long-standing and much-valued contributor to the Irish equestrian community,” said Horse Sport Ireland in their online tribute.

Mr Egan was appointed Chair of HIS Audit and Risk Committee and served a number of other governance roles within the organisation.

He was a former amateur jockey and occasionally ran in races for charity purposes.

“Once he had to lose two stones to run in a race where he was meant to raise money, and he just did it,” said Mr Byrne.

“He was also very good at fundraising.”

Mr Egan will be greatly missed by his wife and children, brothers Alan, Declan and Fergal, sister Lorraine, partner Katherine, grandson Ethan, and all the extended family, colleagues and friends.

His funeral mass took place on Monday, June 9, at the Church of St Patrick and St Brigid in Clane, Co Kildare.