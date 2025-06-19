Search
Open call for village festival artists

Echo StaffJune 19, 2025 12:45 pm

A village festival has issued an open call for performers and artists for their 2025 event.

Applications are now open for this year’s Lucan Festival, with “dancers, singers, street performers, magicians, balloon artists, face painters” invited to apply to take part in this year’s entertainment line-up.

The Lucan Festival is an annual festival for the greater Lucan area, and its environs, encompassing all groups, cultures, ages and local businesses.

Its aim is to “provide an opportunity for a variety of entertainers and artists from Lucan and its surrounding environs to showcase their talents, to highlight historical and tourist attractions in Lucan and its environs, during the week of the festival.

The dates for the 2025 Lucan Festival have yet to be announced.

Artists and performers looking to get involved should send their applications to daramaccraith@hotmail.com by Sunday, July 14.

If you would like to get involved or have any suggestions for this year’s Festival please contact Lucan Festival Committee at lucfestevents@gmail.com.

