€151k costs for ‘bold new’ local authority rebrand
The final cost for a “bold new” rebrand of South Dublin County Council was over €150,000.
The rebrand, which was launched in May 2025 and included a redesigned website, “a custom-designed accessible typeface” and a “distinctive Dublin blue” colour palette, came to a total cost of €151,475.00 excluding VAT.
AUTHOREllen Gough
