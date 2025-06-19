Search
€151k costs for ‘bold new’ local authority rebrand
The rebrand was launched last month and came to a total cost of €151,475

€151k costs for ‘bold new’ local authority rebrand

Ellen GoughJune 19, 2025 11:54 am

The final cost for a “bold new” rebrand of South Dublin County Council was over €150,000.

The rebrand, which was launched in May 2025 and included a redesigned website, “a custom-designed accessible typeface” and a “distinctive Dublin blue” colour palette, came to a total cost of €151,475.00 excluding VAT.

Read More


This weeks front pages – June 19, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Over €20m allocated for cycle lane schemes

News

Over €20million in funding has been allocated for cycle lanes in South Dublin.The National Transport Authority granted €21.5million to South Dublin County...

Dublin Fire Brigade in the process of acquiring new site

News

Dublin Fire Brigade are “in the process of acquiring” a site for a new fire station to cover West Dublin.This proposed new...

623 anti-social complaints are made to housing section

News

Over 600 complaints over anti-social behaviour were made to the council’s housing department in 2024.A total of 623 complaints were made by...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST