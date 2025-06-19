Search
Search of house ‘quite a surprise’ to Annie’s mam
Gardai search a property in Clondalkin

Ellen GoughJune 19, 2025 11:45 am

The mother of Annie McCarrick says she doesn’t have “any interest in justice”, and just wants her daughter’s body to be found.

Nancy McCarrick, aged 81, said that An Garda Síochána are keeping her updated regularly on the investigation into her daughter’s disappearance in 1993, but that a day in court was far from her mind.

