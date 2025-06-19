Nina family fun day

NINA for Life Suicide Awareness group will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 21, between 12 noon and 4pm on the green area beside Kingswood Community Centre.

The day will be packed with activities including the Spellbinding Magic Show and a Mental Wellness Workshop starting at 1pm, a Dinosaurs Experience and a Breathing and Meditation Workshop starting at 2pm.

A football game will also kick off at 1pm. Participants are welcome to check out NINA’s information area at the event for advice or support with mental health.