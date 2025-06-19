Carmel Blake, Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Dermatology at TUH, is delivering a free talk on sun safety Photo by TUH Medical Photography

TALLAGHT University Hospital is delivering a free community talk on sun safety and skin cancer in Tallaght village this June 24.

Delivered by Carmel Blake, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Dermatology, the talk is being hosted by the Tallaght Cancer Support Group at 11am on Tuesday, June 24, in its welcoming centre on Main Road, Tallaght.

Members of the community are invited to come along to learn about sun safety for themselves and their family and how to recognise the early signs of skin damage.

People will also have the opportunity to ask questions in a relaxed setting.

According to Tallaght University Hospital (TUH): “The talk will outline the effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation on skin health, the importance of sun protection, and ways to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

“Attendees will learn how to recognise early signs of skin damage and discover best practices for staying safe in the sun year-round.”

The talk is part of a series of public health talks organised by the hospital in partnership with community groups which take place in venues across the Tallaght area.

Each talk focuses on a different topic and aims to increase public awareness and knowledge about staying healthy.

This is the second talk hosted by the Tallaght Cancer Support Group in recent months, with an open invitation to all to attend on Tuesday, June 24.

The Tallaght Cancer Support Group has encouraged everyone to come along to the talk and learn about skin safety in a relaxed and informal setting, while having the opportunity to meet with a dermatology nurse from their local hospital.

Support group volunteers will also be present on the day to provide information after the talk on the charity’s supports and services and to serve light refreshments.

Founded in 2007, the Tallaght Cancer Support Group is a place where people touched by cancer and their family and friends can find support in a caring, confidential and welcoming environment.

The support group has drop-in mornings five days a week and also offers a range of free therapies such as counselling, acupuncture and reflexology.

Those interested in attending the free TUH talk on Tuesday, June 24, at 11am are asked to register by emailing the Tallaght Cancer Support Group on ctallaght@yahoo.ie or by calling 086 4002736 / 086 4002740.

People can also drop into the centre to register between 10am and 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Find the Tallaght Cancer Support Group at 3 Main Road, Tallaght, Eircode D24 DPK2 (across from Bank of Ireland and Spar in Tallaght Village). Parking is limited.