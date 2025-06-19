Village festival takes centre stage

“We are delighted that so many have come on board for this year’s Clondalkin Village Festival from 20th to 22nd June,” says Cllr Francis Timmons.

The three-day festival will highlight the best aspects of the area, offering plenty to see, do, and enjoy in Clondalkin, and it is hoped that this festival will effectively showcase all of them.

This festival is “perfect” for you if you like history, music, or fun with family and friends.

The festival will feature a diverse mix of events spread over three days.

The main street and Tower road will be shut on June 22 to facilitate the Sunday event.

The event will feature stilt walkers, fire performers, large teddy bears, Minnie and Mickey Mouse, a petting farm, Robot Wars, magicians, Viking performers, and much more.

Cllr Timmons is calling out to all community groups and businesses to come on board to celebrate and promote Clondalkin.

The festival will have a full brochure of events that will include a music performance by North Clondalkin Community Choir in the church of the Immaculate Conception, the scouts in St John’s car park, and free tours by Clann Chrónáin.

There will also be vintage cars in the Mill Centre and an open day in Clondalkin Equine Centre.

There will be a pen day at Knockmitten Community Centre, Bingo at Bawnogue Community Centre, Brigid’s Cloak at Hibernian Auctioneers, Ceol agus Craic at Aras Chrónáin, an open day at Clondalkin Garda Station, and much more.

“We have family-friendly events and things to do, many of them free; we will also have DJ Howe on stage in Tutills car park and the K&G funfair also in the car park.”

Finally, the festival will include performances from Clondalkin Youth Band, St Joseph’s Pipe Band, Funky Steps and so much more.

Additionally, there will be a magic show, a fire show, a viking show, and many more exciting events. Get ready for the weekend; be sure to check out the festival!