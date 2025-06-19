Rovers coaching strategy from other disciplines

Stephen Bradley has addressed some of the issues which plagued Shamrock Rovers last year and how his own coaching strategy draws influence from a number of different disciplines.

“Last year we took our eye off the ball for a few things. This year’s full focus on us and how we get better.

When asked specifically what went wrong Bradley had this to say.

“Loads of things, there’s a lot of things that went wrong last year and we all need to own that and take ownership of that and that number 1 starts with me.

‘There were a few things that we got a little bit complacent with and you can’t afford to do that because this league doesn’t allow that to happen.

‘When things go wrong, the first thing you have to do is look at yourself and what we did as a staff and me as the manager.”

Bradley was asked further if he derived inspiration and took techniques and ideas from managers in other high level sports such as GAA.

“Oh yeah, I think we have to look at all the codes and think how do we learn from them.

‘They’re the best in their field or they’re operating at an elite level, how do we learn from them? It’s not just football around the world or Europe.

‘You watch Limerick and Cork go at each other in the hurling two weeks ago. Incredible level of skill, grit, determination, tactics..

‘It had a bit of everything. I think if you can’t watch something like that and learn from that from the outside then I think you’re doing something wrong.”

Bradley spoke in depth about the impact one particular man had on his attitude towards coaching. Former Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Cody is considered to be the best manager in the history of hurling and over a 25 year period of managing Kilkenny managed to win 11 All Irelands, 10 League titles and 18 Provincial Championships.

“He gave a speech across the road, it was brilliant. Just to listen to it, ask questions and pick his brains. Things like that are gold dust. I think when you get an opportunity to learn from people like that you take it.

“Whether it’s a Thursday afternoon before a game or a Friday morning you take it. I don’t think you can turn up opportunities like that.

‘It’s so important to be able to learn from people from different codes who have been there and done it and understand what you’re feeling and going through and what it takes to sustain it.”

The main takeaways Bradley took from speaking with Cody was the improving attitude within the dressing room and man management of his players.

“Culture & standards and how he maintained them. He was a brilliant person to work with, to want to work with. There’s so much in it.

‘We all were taking notes all day. It was brilliant, like I said when you get a chance to listen to a man like that is special. We [Rovers staff] still go through our notes today and talk about it”

The Dublin GAA team are among those that have given Bradley inspiration.

“Johnny Cooper is one that I was meeting quite regularly for coffee and chats. He was obviously a big part of that Jim Gavin team. It was great to be able to get that. I’ve never met Dessie Farrell but I would, I’d love to do that.”