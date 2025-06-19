St Patrick's Athletic captain Bracey Daniels lifts the cup after winning the League of Ireland Walking Football Festival at the National Indoor Arena on the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin Photos by Sportsfile

AS the domestic season rages on, the suspense in the League of Ireland is steadily rising.

With first placed Shamrock Rovers taking on second place crosstown rivals Bohemians and a relegation battle commencing between Sligo Rovers and Cork City the tension is palpable.

However while all this goes on there are fans of these clubs who are enjoying a far more relaxed, less stressed and easy going style of football. Walking football.

Last Saturday was the second League of Ireland walking football festival at the National Indoor Arena at Abbotstown.

Nearly 150 players took part representing 12 League of Ireland clubs participating in an event where the aim of the game is not only winning, but more focused on promoting health, mental well being and combating social isolation.

“I’m really looking forward to our second LOI Walking Football festival and if it’s as good as last year, I’m very sure everyone will leave with a big smile on their face.

‘There’ll be players in their 50s, 60s, 70s and even 80s playing on Saturday and it goes to show that football is still playable and enjoyable no matter what age you are.

‘It’s an amazing way to maintain physical and mental health and the players today are testament to the power of the beautiful game to create and build important social networks.” from League of Ireland Football and Social Responsibility Manager Derek O’Neill.

“Speaking to the lads today, everyone who was there had an absolutely fantastic day. It’s a great day out.

‘There’s enjoyment, there’s plenty of camaraderie. We really enjoyed the games.” – that’s according to Sean McCaughey, member of the Shamrock Rovers walking football team.

Rover’s walking football team was established three years ago after a joint venture between age & opportunity and the club where season ticket holders were invited to take part in a six week program.

The program was then opened up and is still going strong today where it has more than 30 members who regularly make the trip to Roadstone each Tuesday afternoon where they play. Sometimes members may not even decide to play but will simply go along for the chats and banter.

The team has grown from strength to strength over the years. Open to both men and women the team has people aged throughout their 60s and 70s with Sean himself being the eldest on the squad at age 76.

“It’s grown within Shamrock Rovers and it’s grown within the League of Ireland.

‘I have to say we have no problem getting new recruits.

‘For some people it is the highlight of their week, their not great footballers, in fact there’s a lot of players with us who’ve never played competitive football in their life but they look forward to Tuesday afternoon.

‘It’s more about the camaraderie about having a bit of craic and banter there and people’s mental health.”

Rovers have wholeheartedly endorsed the team providing them use of their training facilities as well as providing full kits at no extra charge to the members.

“The club has been more than good to us. The club provides tea and coffee as well as the use of the astro at Roadstone.

‘We go to Tallaght stadium once a year and we play at half time for one of the first team games. We did it two weeks ago. Absolutely 100% backing from the club. The club couldn’t do any more for us.”

Despite not taking the game too seriously or competitively, the team has had plenty of opportunities to test themselves against opposition including a match against London based side Leyton Orient hosting the team in Roadstone.

They have played all over the country from Athlone, Waterford and Cork.

“It’s a social thing. The day we went to Cork we had our bit of football. We came back to our hotel beside the train station and one of the lads had a guitar and we had a singsong for the afternoon. That’s what it’s about.”

Sean had this to say to anyone who was considering trying out Walking football.

“There’s no pressure, come along and enjoy it. It doesn’t matter about your ability or standard of football or what you think. Come along because you’ll enjoy it. You’ll find good people, decent people there. They look after you and it’s a great afternoon.”