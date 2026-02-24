Search
Former computer lab transformed into wellbeing and sensory room
Fifth class pupils and staff in the new sensory room

Ellen GoughFebruary 24, 2026 9:58 am

A former computer lab in Sacred Heart Senior National School has been transformed into a wellbeing and sensory room for all pupils

The Killinarden school launched their new Seomra Sonas on Thursday, January 22.

