South Dublin businesses meet thousands of buyers at local enterprise showcase

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan at The Crochet Dolls stand at Showcase 26 at the RDS

Businesses from South Dublin had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2026 at the RDS in Dublin.

There were over 100 Local Enterprise Office supported businesses from across the country present at the event with four in attendance from South Dublin.

Gabriela Baptista from Crea with Baby with creative stationery for journaling and planning, Arzu Gorbil from The Crochet Dolls with handmade crochet dolls and gifts, Paul Brereton from Facet Ireland, Irish made jewellery, Tanya Byrne from Daisy & Tanya, were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2026, that saw over 3,300 buyers from 27 countries attend the three-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

Upwards of €32 million in business was expected to have been transacted across the three-day event.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited the Local Enterprise Showcase as part of Showcase at the RDS and highlighted how important trade shows such as Showcase are to the design and crafts sector and the impact they can have in helping these businesses to reach new markets.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I’m delighted to visit Showcase 2026, an event that continues to highlight the very best of Irish craft and design.

‘Showcase remains a vital platform for our makers, providing them with the opportunity to present their work to national and international audiences and to build meaningful connections in global markets.

‘The creativity, skill and innovation on display here today reflect the depth of talent that exists across Ireland, particularly within our rural and regional communities.

‘Craft is not only central to our cultural identity but also plays an important role in supporting sustainable enterprise and employment throughout the country, contributing to the national economy and Ireland’s export market.

‘The Government remains committed to supporting Ireland’s craft and design sector as it continues to grow, adapt and compete internationally.

‘I wish all the exhibitors every success at Showcase 2026 and look forward to seeing Irish creativity continue to thrive on the world stage.”

The South Dublin companies were selected by Local Enterprise Office South Dublin to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2026.

They have been working closely with them in recent months to ensure they are in the best possible position to maximise their appearance at the event including sales technique, marketing materials and stand production.

Other South Dublin companies who participated in Showcase Ireland are Feebee Foran from Forager, Emma Higgins Art, Linda Proudfoot Artist, TJG Ltd, Jeweller, Yoko Wool, Green Angel and Crafty by Illina, who won the Local Enterprise Showcase Award winner for her beautiful handbags.

This year saw the third year of the Business of Craft Awards by the Local Enterprise Offices open to all the craft and design companies taking part in Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2026.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices recognises the business behind the amazing craft and design products that are created across the country.

The awards had three categories; Best Newcomer for the best craft and design business who is exhibiting for the first time, One to Watch for the best craft and design business who has excellent export and international potential and Sustainability Champion for the best craft and design business who is excelling in sustainability.

In the Newcomer category the winner was Bó Bar Soap, who have been supported by Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny.

Their signature offering is a handmade cow’s milk soap created in small batches using milk from grass fed cows.

The family run business was identified as having significant growth potential with a defined sales and export plan for what is a unique product.

In the One to Watch category the winner was Appleberry Atelier, who have been supported by Local Enterprise Office Wicklow.

Founded by Ailbhe Cronin, Appleberry Atelier is luxury stationery design house set in the garden of Ireland, County Wicklow.

Having worked with over 150 Irish high end hotels and castles, the business was picked for the high quality of the product backed up with a scalable business plan to grow into new markets.

Finally in the Sustainability category the winner was EcoKinly, supported by Local Enterprise Office Wexford.

Set up by Kate Doyle, EcoKinly offers thoughtfully designed reusable products that support sustainable living from cloth nappies and reusable period pads to swimwear and wipes, EcoKinly provides practical, planet-friendly alternatives to single-use products.

The business was identified as having true sustainability baked into the product and a defined sales strategy and product expansion plans.

FINALISTS – Business of Craft Awards 2026 – Local Enterprise Showcase @ Showcase 2026

Newcomer

Beyond the Ferns – supported by LEO Wicklow – www.BeyondTheFerns.ie

Bó Bar Soap – supported by LEO Kilkenny – www.BoBarSoap.com (WINNER)

Carmel Grant Designs – Supported by LEO Waterford – www.CarmelGrantDesigns.ie

One to Watch

Appleberry Atelier – supported by LEO Wicklow – www.AppleberryAtelier.com (WINNER)

Polly & Andy – supported by LEO Waterford – www.PollyandAndy.com

CAYO – supported by LEO Limerick – www.CAYO-Brand.com

Sustainability

WASI – supported by LEO Cork North & West – www.WASI.ie

Bean Around – supported by LEO Dun Laoghaire Rathdown – www.beanaround.ie

EcoKinly – supported by LEO Wexford – www.TheNappyMarket.ie (WINNER)

It was also another strong year for Local Enterprise Showcase exhibitors as part of the Showcase Awards with several Local Enterprise Office client companies securing awards and recognition through the Showcase awards including Michael G O’Donoghue Carpentry who was a part of Local Enterprise Showcase and supported by LEO Kerry.

SHOWCASE AWARDS WINNERS

Overall Best Product Award winner – Michael G O’Donoghue Carpentry from Kerry

Local Enterprise Showcase Award winner – Crafty by Illiana from South Dublin

Best Product Category Award winners:

Fashion – Wendy Louise Designs from Longford

Home – Sam agus Nessa from Kildare

Gift – Hanna’s Bees from Cork

Jewellery – Saw Framed from Cork

Wellbeing – Paper + Cloud from Kerry

Sustainability Award – Martina Hamilton from Sligo

For more information on Local Enterprise Showcase 2026 and supports available to those operating in the design and crafts sector, log on to LocalEnterprise and for more information on Showcase 2026, log on to ShowcaseIreland.