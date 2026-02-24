New plazas and restrictions planned for Tallaght Village

An artist impression of the plans outside Aon Scéal cafe and the Dragon Pub

Plans for new plazas and “social gathering spots” along with restricting sections of Tallaght’s Main Street to “bus only” traffic are some of the proposals detailed in the latest stage of the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme.

The scheme aims to create a safer, more attractive, and people-friendly environment in Tallaght Village by improving traffic flow, improving walking and cycling connections, and creating a high-quality public space, ahead of upcoming BusConnects services due to be rolled out this year.

After a number of informal workshops with members of the public and business community in Tallaght in late 2025, the council have now launched an official Part 8 public consultation for what has emerged as the preferred option.

The scheme includes Tallaght Main Street between the Old Bawn Road and Greenhills Road junctions, as well as sections of Old Blessington Road and Old Greenhills Road.

“The ultimate goal is to create a high-quality, safe, and sustainable environment that promotes socialising, supports local businesses, encourages active travel, and fosters a renewed sense of community pride in Tallaght Village,” the proposal states.

The scheme will include “re-assignment of road space to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists, including traffic calming, provision of cycle facilities and bus stop shelters, footpath upgrade and realignment of road (if required)” along with the creation of new and enhanced public realm spaces, including plazas, seating areas, and social gathering spots.

Traffic management, traffic calming and public realm measures would “seek to reduce unnecessary through traffic” along Main Street and its junctions, and a 30km/h speed limit would be introduced.

Main Street will no longer be a through-route for general traffic, with no access “to or from Main Street from The Greenhills Road/Main Street Junction for general traffic” and a bus gate at the Greenhills Road junction to filter westbound traffic and improve bus reliability, according to proposal documents.

However, access for residents, local businesses, deliveries, and visitors to the village and to St. Mary’s Priory will be maintained.

The scheme also includes “placemaking concepts” to make the street more visually appealing, with key design elements such as covered outdoor dining areas and pergola structures in a new plaza at the Old Bawn Road junction to “provide covered multi-functional spaces” and south facing benches “to enjoy the sun” proposed.

Up to 70 members of the public contributed to the public workshops held by the Tallaght VES design team in November 2025, including local residents, business owners, community groups, disability advocates, and elected representatives.

The Part 8 public consultation is now live on South Dublin County Council’s consultation portal, and public submissions can be made through the portal at consult.sdublincoco.ie or in writing to the council’s planning and transport department.

For additional feedback members of the public can also fill out the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme survey, published on the consultation portal. The Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme Part 8 public consultation is open until March 25, 2026.

