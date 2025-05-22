Former football manager jailed for role in €2.7m heroin imports

A former football manager and League of Ireland player has been jailed for 13.5 years in relation to his “high” level role in a €2.769 million heroin importation enterprise, reports Fiona Ferguson.

Andrew Noonan (45), former manager of Bluebell United, was caught after gardai posed as delivery men in a controlled delivery of the drugs to his co-accused Keith Quinn (36).

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that gardai believe Noonan had a supervisory role in relation to his co-accused Quinn and say Noonan’s level in the overall context of the enterprise was “high.”

Quinn pleaded guilty in relation to his own role and received a seven and a half year sentence with the final three and half years suspended in 2021. This was later increased by the Court of Appeal to eight years imprisonment with 18 months suspended. He has since been released.

Quinn, also a former professional footballer, of Monastery Gate Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, gave defence evidence during Noonan’s trial that Noonan had no responsibility for the drugs and that he had lied to Noonan about the parcel contents when he asked to use the office for storage.

Quinn’s sentence hearing heard how he became involved in the offence due to gambling debt and described how he was under pressure and was doing it to get himself out of debt.

Noonan of Redhills Park, Ellistown, Co. Kildare was convicted earlier this month following a trial of three drugs offences in relation to the possession, sale and supply of the drugs at Rosemount Business Park, Dublin 11, on August 5, 2020.

He was also convicted of possession of a phone with an encrypted application, Enigma, giving rise to a reasonable inference that it was to be used in connection with a drug trafficking offence. He was acquitted of possession of a signal blocker.

The court heard Noonan does not accept the verdict of the jury and denied any role in relation to the drugs. He said he was facilitating a friend in relation to storage of equipment for a sick child.

Noonan has prior convictions for road traffic offences, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of an air rifle in suspicious circumstances over 25 years ago.

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Elma Sheahan said foremost in the court’s mind in sentencing was the devastating harm caused by the drugs trade which the court deals with on daily basis. She said the value and quantity of the seizure were also critical factors.

Judge Sheahan said at the time of this offending Noonan was the manger of a soccer team, and employed in a family business. She said he was in a position of trust and influence over young men.

She said this did not sit easy and offends all society expects from an individual in such a role.

The judge said she was taking into account the seriousness of the offence, the nature, value and quantity of the drugs and the role of the accused.

She noted in mitigation the testimonials, support of Noonan’s family and friends, and his long history of employment. She noted the impact his incarceration would have on his children and family.

The judge said his culpability and the gravity of his offending was in the higher range. She said Noonan actively engaged in this project and was committed to its success, motivated by financial gain.

She noted in Quinn’s case that his role was a “cog” in the operation and he was motivated by financial difficulty and fear. She said the court’s view was that Noonan’s role was one significantly higher on the ladder than Quinn.

Judge Sheahan set a headline sentence of 15 years and taking into account mitigation imposed a sentence of 13.5 years .She said there was no basis to suspend any of the term.

Garda Redmond O’Leary of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told John Berry SC, prosecuting, that in August 2020, British police authorities became suspicious of a package travelling through the UK. It was analysed and tested positive for heroin.

A garda operation involving a controlled delivery was put in place and the package was delivered to Quinn’s workplace in the Dublin industrial estate by a garda posing as a UPS driver.

Internal CCTV of the workplace showed Quinn taking out his phone and interacting with the package in what was later found to be a picture and text messages sent to Noonan. No suspicion attaches to Quinn’s former workplace.

Quinn placed the package in his car and was observed driving in convoy with another car, driven by Noonan, to another office in the estate. Quinn got out, placed the package in the office and then drove in convoy with Noonan to a coffee shop where gardai intercepted them.

Noonan was at this stage found in possession of the keys to the office where Quinn had placed the package. Three phones were also retrieved from Noonan’s person and his car.

Noonan denied any involvement with the drugs and told gardai he was assisting Quinn with storing health equipment for his child. He said he had no involvement in the sale or supply of drugs.

Gda O’Leary said the phones were analysed and Noonan was found to have the UPS unique tracking code for the package and had checked its location 27 times in the previous days.

Messages between Quinn, Noonan and unknown others were also described to the court asking about tracking and “updates on breakfast.”

Analysis of Noonan’s phones also revealed various email addresses making inquiries of distribution and logistic companies about shipping from Spain and Holland. Noonan claimed he was engaged as a secret shopper testing the companies’ customer service.

During the trial gardai gave opinion evidence that references in the text messages to “match balls” and “boots” were prearranged terms or code for different amounts of drugs.

The “Enigma” application was installed on one of the phones seized but gardai were unable to gain access to it. Source files suggested the last activity had been March 2020 and referred to “Gaffer 79”. The court heard Noonan had referred to himself as gaffer on other devices and chats.

Mark Lynam SC, defending said up until the trial Noonan had been in employment with a transport company where he had been working for the previous eight years.

Counsel said Noonan had previously been a League of Ireland player and a manager at Bluebell United, as well as secretary of that club.

He said one of Noonan’s four children was a talented footballer with whom Noonan had often travelled in relation to his football career.

He said as a result of this conviction Noonan will no longer be there to assist and guide this child in what promises to be a glittering career.

He submitted the knock-on effect of the conviction on Noonan’s family would be profound.

Mr Lynam asked the court to take into account the refences handed into court from friends and family members. He handed in a number of the references to the court but said they could have filled folders full of references as there were so many who wished to speak up for Noonan.

Counsel said the references demonstrated his client has been a pillar in his family and community and is spoken of as a warm and empathic person. He said the letters outline that Noonan seeks to support, motivate and get the best out of people. The letters from Noonan’s family speak of him as a an incredible father, counsel said.

Mr Lynam said the nature of the offences speaks for itself, with the value being a significant factor.

He accepted Noonan could not be placed on the same level as Quinn who had pleaded guilty and that there was evidence from the trial showing Noonan had a role checking the delivery and liaising with Quinn.

He said the offence was five years ago and Noonan has since moved on with his life and asked the court to have regard to that and the indicators of his good side. He said rehabilitation was not impossible and should be encouraged