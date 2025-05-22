Search
400 social and cost rental housing plans for Bluebell
An artist impression of the housing development in Bluebell

Maurice GarveyMay 22, 2025 11:00 am

The Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council (DCC) have submitted a Part 8 planning application for a new social and cost rental housing development in Bluebell.

Bluebell Waterways is located beside the 5th Lock on the Grand Canal and will provide almost 400 units – a mix of studio, one, two and three bed apartments.

