Good Times for Keelan X

“THE song is a reflection on past relationships and places I’ve loved, but I put an emotional distance on,” explains Kilmainham-based singer-songwriter Keelan X (real name Keelan Cunningham).

Following the release of the sleek, synth-pop anthem ‘Running Red Lights’ in 2024, the eclectic artist returns with ‘Good Times’, a shimmering, bittersweet indie pop tune that dropped April 30.

Blending upbeat synth-laced indie with some lyrical introspection, the track is both a celebration and a reflection.

It is a letter of love to the past and the perspective that comes with letting go and revisiting something.

Blending 80s tinged production with unapologetic lyrical honesty, ‘Good Times’

captures Keelan’s knack for combining sonic nostalgia and emotional nuance.

‘Good Times’ also serves as a tribute to his evolving relationship with Madrid, a place he once loved, grew distant from, and has recently rediscovered on new terms.

That tension between nostalgia and new beginnings led Keelan to shoot the music video in the city of Madrid.

“There’s a weirdly celebratory feel to a song that is about endings, beginnings, healing, finding perspective and reaffirming your identity.”

Musically, ‘Good Times’ is influenced by the likes of The 1975, Holly Humberstone, New Radicals, Deacon Blue, and Whipping Boy, mixing electric piano, synths, and layered guitars.

Keelan’s low-register vocals in the verse contrast with a catchy, driving chorus, all tied together with lyrics that reflect his signature lyrical ambiguity and emotional depth.

The track was written and co-produced by Keelan X along with Alex O’Keefe and Julian Chown, with final mixing and mastering by Billy Foster.

Be sure to keep an eye on Keelan’s socials, as there could be a new track coming this summer…

‘Good Times’ is available to listen to now on Spotify, with an official music video available to watch on YouTube with videography by Nicolas Moreno de la Santa and photography by Javier Diaz.

Be sure to check it out!