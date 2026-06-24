Four Ballyfermot schools get new outdoor facilities in major community upgrade

Four schools in Ballyfermot received new outdoor facilities through the Difference Days initiative on Thursday, including new pitches and an outdoor classroom.

St Raphael’s National School, St Gabriel’s Primary School, St Michael’s Primary School and St Seton’s Secondary School will all benefit from new pitches, running track, stage, outdoor classroom and horticultural learning space delivered through the initiative, along with planting and seating.

A Difference Day is an alternative company day out, where staff give their labour for one day to make a difference to benefit others.

The business that made the difference with the creation of the new facilities was SMBC Aviation Capital, a global aircraft leasing company.

School leaders noted that partnerships like Difference Days help to demonstrate to young people that people beyond their immediate communities believe in their potential and future success.

Principal at St Seton’s Secondary, Sarah Green said: “Young people notice when people invest their time in them. When volunteers choose to spend their day supporting schools like ours, it sends a powerful message that our students matter and that their futures are worth investing in.”

Throughout the Difference Day, volunteers worked on a variety of projects aimed at enhancing outdoor learning spaces, improving recreational areas and creating environments that reflect the value and potential of the young people who use them every day.

The new spaces will be enjoyed by more than 1,700 pupils across the four schools, thanks to the work carried out by the 350-strong crew.

Principal at St Gabriel’s NS, Niall Heneghan complemented the new amenities and stated that they will help childrens’ growth.

Principal Heneghan said: “The amenities built by the volunteers from SMBC AC will nurture the holistic development of every child on the campus for generations to come.”

The day also provided volunteers with an opportunity to learn more about the community of Ballyfermot and to meet the young people attending the schools.

Difference Days’ Denis O’Reilly noted that the programme is about much more than just the creation of the new facilities.

Speaking on the day: “People often underestimate what can be achieved in a single day. Difference Days demonstrates the incredible power of volunteering, not just through the work completed but through the connections created.

“Every volunteer here today is helping to improve school environments, but they are also recognising the potential of every young person attending these schools.”