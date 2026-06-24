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Plans to rezone Newlands Farm is rejected
Proposal to rezone Newlands Farm was rejected on Wednesday night

Plans to rezone Newlands Farm is rejected

James Roulston MooneyJune 24, 2026 8:41 pm

The proposal to rezone the 100-plus hectares Newlands Farm as a future Strategic Development Area was rejected on Wednesday night.

The 101.5 ha site was not accepted as a land to be rezoned with a view to using it a an area in the county for future strategic development.

The site is owned by Hibernia Real Estate Group who acquired the Newlands Farm site, which is currently zoned for agricultural use, just over 10 years ago.

The owners had previously lodged an unsuccessful submission during the consultation process for the initial version of the 2022-28 county development plan, seeking to rezone the 144-acre greenfield site from agricultural to residential use.

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