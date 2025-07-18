Search
Four land lots worth almost €5m for sale in Rathcoole
The four lots highlighted in red which has frontage onto the N7

William O ConnorJuly 18, 2025 9:33 am

LAND in Keating Park in Rathcoole has gone on the market in four lots with a total estimated value of €4.75 million.

The high-profile land bank with frontage onto the N7 is one of Irelands busier thoroughfares and has potential for future development.

The lots are long-term investment opportunity and are within a short distance of Greenogue Industrial Park and Citywest.

Located in an area which has experienced significant commercial growth in the last decade and is likely to continue to do so due to strategic location.

The AMV are Lot 1: c. 101 Ac/ 40.87 Ha: €3,000,000, Lot 2: Bungalow residence & 6 loose boxes on c. 7 Ac/ 2.83 Ha: €600,000, Lot 3: c. 5 Ac/ 2.02 Ha with frontage onto N7: €300,000 and Lot 4: c. 9.5 Ac/ 3.84 Ha: €175,000.

